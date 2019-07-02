Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 Long Term Use Review

The Jeep Compass is a complete head-turner and capable SUV. Here’s our second long term use report of the Jeep Compass Limited 4×4.

The Jeep Compass is one of the most popular compact SUVs available today and living with it has given us a keen insight into why this is the case. The seats are comfortable, keeping fatigue at bay even over long distances. The cabin is quiet, too, eliminating most of the ambient noise from outside. The ride on the Compass is plush and takes bumps in its stride, the infotainment system is clever and easy to use, and ample boot space is available. (Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launched)



Apart from all of these, it is quite a looker, too, turning heads wherever we go, particularly in this shade of paint. The Compass doesn’t suffer from many drawbacks either; you have to shift down for urgent acceleration and there is a bit of body-roll in corners, but both become easy to live with once you get used to the car. (Also Read: MG Hector India Launch)



Jeep Compass Limited 4×4

Driven: 28,603 km

Like: Comfortable and silent cabin

Dislike: Slight body roll