Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 Long Term Review



Joining the Car India garage is the Jeep Compass Limited 4×4. powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine making 173 PS and 350 Nm of torque.



In India, we can’t get enough of SUVs. And when the brawny Jeep Compass rolled into the Car India garage, we rejoiced in concert. The tall stance, great all-round visibility, excellent ground clearance, and, not to forget, the powerful diesel engine all make it so desirable. What makes this one special is the Jeep badge on the bonnet; an American name that has been synonymous with adventure, style, and off-road prowess for years now. In fact, most of us grew up calling all SUVs “Jeeps” and many continue to do so even today.

This one, in particular, is quite a beast, being the Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 variant, one that knows no boundaries and can literally steamroll over all sorts of terrain. Since it’s just joined the Car India fleet, we’re very eager to explore its off-road abilities. (Also read: Jeep Compass Sport Plus Variant Launched)

The Limited also gets a host of new features and safety equipment, all of which add to overall comfort and peace of mind while driving this 4.4-metre SUV. We’re sure this is going to be one adventure-filled long-term relationship. More to follow soon.