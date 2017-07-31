Jeep Compass First Drive Review – Finding the Way

Jeep are using their latest SUV, the Compass, to find their way in the Indian market

Story: Ravi Chandnani

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

It is not easy to find your way in the Indian car market as you have to navigate through the highways of consumer demands, not to speak of those back alleys of bureaucracy. It can be a tough challenge even for some of the most sorted global car-makers. However, Jeep, the iconic American brand owned by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), are looking to find their way in this market with the help of their new SUV, the Compass.

So, to see how exactly this new SUV tackles the Indian terrain, we headed to Goa for a first drive and this is what we have to say.

A shrunk Grand Cherokee is what the Compass essentially looks like. It appears big, but in a non-intimidating way. It has all the essential design elements such as the iconic Jeep grille, a generous dose of chrome and a few interesting bits like the chrome strip that starts at the A-pillar and goes all the way back to the rear windscreen. The minimalist design looks good and also manages to turn heads.

On the inside the story is pretty similar to the exterior. The cabin layout is simple with good quality leather upholstery and plastics that have respectable fit-and-finish. The black and white theme looks classy and the overall feel is pretty cosy. The front and rear seats are comfortable and there is ample knee-room as well. However, the Compass lacks adequate head- and shoulder-room and seating three average-size adults in the rear turns out to be a squeeze.

Feature-wise, the Jeep is adequately loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system that has multiple connectivity options, dual-zone climate control, steering-mounted controls, an easy-to-read twin-pod instrument console, reverse parking sensors, and camera. However, it misses out on a few features that an SUV of similar stature would have like an electrically adjustable driver seat, a sunroof, and cruise control. Jeep have promised that the Compass will be available with various optional features that should address a few that are missing. But for that, we will have to wait and see what combinations are available when the Compass is launched in a month’s time.