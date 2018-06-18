Jeep Compass Crosses 25,000 Sales Mark in India

Jeep have launched the Compass ‘Bedrock’ limited edition model to celebrate 25,000 sales milestone in less than a year.

The Jeep Compass Bedrock limited edition is available in the Sport 4×2 trim, and come with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 173 PS and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The limited edition version was rolled out from the FCA’s car manufacturing plant in Ranjangaon, Maharastra as a sign of this achievement. It boasts of features like reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side boards, ‘Bedrock’ branded seat covers, black roof rails, along with new body decals and a monogram to announce that it’s the Bedrock edition.



Talking about this milestone, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.”

The Jeep Compass Bedrock limited edition has been priced at Rs. 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is being offered in three colour options – Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.

FCA India celebrated the first year of Jeep Compass production on June 1 this year in Ranjangaon, which is one of FCA’s four Global manufacturing and export hubs. The Company has already exported over 8000 Jeep Compass SUVs to seven automobile markets including Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.