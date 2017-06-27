Jeep Compass Bags 1,000 Bookings

The latest Jeep sport utility vehicle has found its way into the Indian market. Jeep India have finally unveiled the brand new Jeep Compass, which is expected to hit the Indian roads by early July. With prices estimated to sit between Rs 18 (base petrol) and Rs 25 lakh (top-end, diesel), the Jeep Compass is well stacked to take on its rivals at this price range. The upcoming Jeep Compass boasts 1,000 bookings ahead of its launch, with bookings starting from Rs 50,000 onwards.

The Compass is equipped with a 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine producing 173 PS and 350 Nm. It also comes with a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo-petrol engine producing 160+ PS and 250 Nm. This is the first time that we have this second-generation 2.0-litre MultiJet engine available in India.

We will bring you all the coverage from the launch as it happens, so watch this space for more on the new Jeep Compass.

Story: Aahil Akkalkotkar