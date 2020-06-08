Jeep Compass 2020 Update Revealed

The refreshed new Jeep Compass 2020 update has been revealed and there are some big changes under the skin.

The butch design and off-road-ready appeal of the popular SUV have been retained as the Jeep Compass 2020 makes its presence felt in the international market. The Jeep Compass 2020, manufactured in Italy at FCA’s Melfi plant, now offers a variety of advanced user-friendly technologies to ensure a more efficient, comfortable and connected everyday driving experience.

The big change in the Jeep Compass 2020 is the introduction of a new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine delivering either 130 hp or 150 hp. An updated version of the 1.6-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine, now with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and 120 hp is also available. The new features in the Jeep Compass 2020 include the new Uconnect for improved connectivity, new styling cues, different wheel designs – including a 19-inch Gloss Black option, and a new color palette with five new exterior paints: Ivory Tri-Coat, Colorado Red, Blue Italia, Blue Shade and Techno Green Metallic – all of which can be had with a contrast black roof.

The handling of the made-in-Melfi Compass 2020 has been enhanced thanks to the new tune for the the steering system, to improve its light and progressive feel, with some updates to the suspension also being done. These include the addition of shock absorbers with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) valves, that help limit movement in the body without affecting comfort when tackling rough roads. The Jeep Compass 2020 is tuned to offer more precision when cornering at speed, ensuring less roll and pitch, as well as more braking stability. Most of all, it aims to deliver more flexible and precise on-road behaviour, particularly evident on meandering routes.

Now to the powertrain. The petrol engine in the Jeep Compass 2020 is based on a modular architecture and will be available in a four-cylinder configuration with two power outputs: 130 hp when paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and 150 hp when mated to a six-speed Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) automatic – both with only front-wheel drive. This is the first application of an automatic transmission in combination with front-wheel drive on the Compass, and should make it more accessible to new customers in the segment. It’s important to note that the new 1-3-litre turbo-petrol engine complies with Euro 6d-Final standards and features a GPF (Gasoline Particulate Filter) as well. A specific turbo-matching maximizes the engine’s response at lower speed and also reduces CO2 emissions by up to 27 per cent and fuel consumption by up to 30 per cent on the WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure) cycle – compared to the previous petrol 4×4 versions with automatic transmission.

Whether the Jeep Compass in India will, in the future, get the new 1.6 diesel with 120 hp and 320 Nm remains to be seen, or if it continues with the tough, resilient and proven 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with a heftier 170 hp and 350 Nm. At present, the BS6-compliant Jeep Compass 2020 range in India is available with a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo-petrol and the 2.0 diesel, priced from Rs 18 lakh.

There will also be electrified Jeep Compass 2020 models, badged 4xe, that also include specific features to assist electric driving. Customers can monitor the battery charge level directly from the My Uconnect mobile app, schedule charging and air conditioning, and view the nearest charging stations on the My Uconnect mobile app and Uconnect 8.4-inch navigation when the battery is low.

