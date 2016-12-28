JANUARY 2017

A Decade at the Helm

IT WAS IN December 2007 that I took over as the editor of Car India. The January 2008 issue carried my first editorial and this editorial marks my 10th year at the helm of Car India.

This month we have a world-exclusive comparison between the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which will be launched in India in the next couple of months, and the new BMW 5 Series which I drove in Portugal last month and which is due to be launched in India by the end of the second quarter. The new 5 Series is not only a driver’s car but has the ride quality and refinement to set a new benchmark in the segment. We also have an exclusive drive of the Toyota Prius.

The Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017 awards ceremony was a grand affair at the Taj Lands End. This year the prestigious ICOTY was won by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. I would like to thank Dr Raghupati Singhania and JK Tyre for supporting and sponsoring the ICOTY for the past 12 years.

The effect of demonetisation has taken a toll on the market as a whole and also on the automotive industry. We will have to wait and see how long it takes for the market sentiments to improve. Going cashless and especially paying tolls by card takes more time and this results into long queues at toll plazas.

I would like to wish all the readers a happy New Year and safe driving in 2017. Please don’t drink and drive.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA



