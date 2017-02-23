Jaguar XF Now Manufactured In India

Jaguar Land Rover India have commenced local manufacturing of the Jaguar XF at their Pune plant.
The locally manufactured Jaguar XF will start from Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is four per cent lower than the prior pricing. The XF is available with an Ingenium 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine with 180 PS and 430 Nm, the petrol XF packs a 2.0-litre, turbo-charged, four-cylinder engine which develops 240 PS and 340 Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “Since its introduction in 2009, Jaguar XF has gained immense popularity and success in the country. The introduction of the all-new Jaguar XF into our locally manufactured portfolio reiterates our commitment to the Indian market.”
The all-new XF’s profile is defined by its fine blend of design, performance and technology. It claims to be a car that offers both excitement and efficiency. The XF demonstrates Jaguar’s principles of design purity with distinct F-Type inspired cues. It also comes with a slew of advanced technology features including InControl Touch Pro with the all-new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Meridian sound system.
Story: Sahej Patheja
