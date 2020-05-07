Isuzu Production to Recommence at Sri City

The sounds of the line will return to Sri City as Isuzu production will restart at the plant after receiving approval from authorities of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Isuzu Motors India have begun preparations to restart activities at their plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and aim to resume supply of vehicles at the earliest. They will coordinate with all their component manufacturers that serve both the domestic and export customers.

Isuzu Motors India are a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular D-Max V-Cross lifestyle and adventure pick-up truck and the mu-X seven-seater full-size SUV in the passenger vehicles segment. They also offer variants of the D-Max pick-up truck, in S-Cab and Regular Cab derivatives, for the commercial vehicle segment.

Isuzu vehicles are known for their reliability and performance around the world and have begun garnering more attention and gaining ground in India as well, thanks to the robust build, incredible flexibility and reliability as well as the value proposition they offer. The BS6 iterations of the cars were yet to be introduced and the D-Max V-Cross, with its new 1.9-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, seen in the Z Prestige A/T variant in BS4 guise already, will arrive soon. Whether we receive the 150-hp or 164-hp version of the engine, with 350 Nm of peak torque and a choice of five-speed manual or six-speed automatic and 4×4 drive remains to be seen. We expect a similar minimal variant structure, with two trim levels for each iteration.

Isuzu production will resume with the manufacturing of the new D-Max V-Cross and mu-X at the plant, spread over an area of 107 acres. Isuzu now have dedicated dealer touch-points, conveniently located in 49 locations across the country and also operate the Isuzu Café, a lifestyle brand showroom, at Nariman Point in Mumbai.