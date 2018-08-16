Cricketer Jonty Rhodes endorses Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India

Isuzu Motors India has roped in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to promote the Japanese car brand and their popular D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck in India.



At an event held in Mumbai, Isuzu Motor launched thier latest commercial featuring Jonty Rhodes and with the brand’s latest marketing message of ‘Be the Game Changer’. To mark his association with the Japanese car manufacturing company, Jonty drove the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross on the stage in the presence of the company’s senior management executives, business partners and media.

Talking about the association, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “Jonty perfectly represents the brand’s values and his association encapsulates what we intend to do in this country”. Adding to this cricketer Jonty Rhodes said, “I am pleased to be associated with a legendary brand that makes reliable, durable and performance-oriented vehicles. Coming from country where pick-ups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles. India is a phenomenal country and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with this country, doing new things and meeting new people. I am truly excited to be associated with Isuzu in India and I look forward to an amazing journey with the brand.”

Last month, Isuzu had marked the roll-out of its 10,000th vehicle from its SriCity manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India. What needs to be noted is that Isuzu Motors India crossed the 10,000 unit mark a few months earlier in March 2018, which includes cars manufactured at Hindustan Motors facility near Chennai till early 2016. This announcement was about Isuzu’s 10,000th vehicle produced solely at its factory located in SriCity.



The plant went operational from April 2016 has been producing Isuzu D-Max V-Cross; Isuzu mu-X both catering to the personal segment; and the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab and regular cab models for commercial use. Isuzu Motors’ car models for the passenger segment, the D-Max V-Cross and the mu-X, are priced between Rs 14.29 lakh to Rs 26.75 lakh, with the former caeving a niche for itself and the latter competing with the likes of the Toyota Innova, Ford Endeavour and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. The plant also acts as an export hub for the Japanese car maker as it has been shipping made-in-India cars to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.