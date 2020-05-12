Is the Toyota Yaris Hybrid Just What We Need?

Affordable, compact and efficient mobility is the need of the hour and the Toyota Yaris Hybrid seems to be a good fit.

The Yaris is Toyota’s entry sedan in India following the axing of the Etios line with the advent of BS6 emission norms. However, the Yaris is an extremely popular brand name worldwide and, apart from the recently revealed Yaris Cross, there is also the hatchback version of the Toyota Yaris Hybrid.

Toyota Yaris Hybrid

In the UK, which, like India, is also a right-hand drive market, the Toyota Yaris Hybrid is an extremely competent and efficient offering. The five-door hatchback body-style is built on the GA-B platform and puts convenience, safety and efficiency first and also packs enough room, technology and power for all urban needs. It also measures 3,945 mm long, bringing it inside the sub-four-metre requirement here. However, the powertrain is based around a 1.5-litre petrol engine, that exceeds the displacement needs to qualify for that space, unfortunately. Even so, there’s no reason to dismiss it as a genuinely credible future car.

Toyota Yaris Hybrid – Powertrain

That 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Toyota Yaris Hybrid makes 73 hp and 111 Nm, and is paired with a 45-kW electric motor capable of 61 hp and 169 Nm. That makes for a maximum combined output of a full 100 hp and substantial torque, almost all of which is instantly on tap. A 6.5-Ah battery pack powers the electric motor while power transmission duties are handled by a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Toyota Yaris Hybrid packs some interesting elements including 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch display with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, keyless entry, automatic lights, rain-sensing wipers, and even a reverse camera, cruise control, and vehicle stability control, among other assistance systems. In all, the Yaris Hybrid weighs 1,565 kg. It promises a fuel efficiency of 20.17 km/l and CO2 emissions of as low as 112 g/km.

Also read: Toyota Yaris Cross Revealed

Also read: Euro 7 Emission Norms Expectations by Ricardo