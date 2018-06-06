Ingolstadt’s New Flagship SUV The Audi Q8 Unveiled



Audi have taken the covers off their new SUV which has been teased for sometime now, the Q8, the new flagship of the Q range.

The new Audi Q8 is a high-rise SUV with coupé styling, inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro. It made its public début in China at the second Audi Summit. The Q8 Concept was first showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as a plug-in hybrid, but the production model is powered by some familiar combustions engines. The line-up includes the 3.0-litre V6 TDI diesel motor in two states of tune: 50 TDI with 286 PS and 600 Nm and the 45 TDI which develops 231 PS and 500 Nm. There will also be a 55 TFSI with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol motor which develops 340 PS and 500 Nm which will join the fold in 2019. All the powertrains feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, with a belt starter altenator (BAS) for increased efficiency.



The new Audi Q8 is based on the VW Group’s MLBevo platform and shares the same 2,994-mm wheelbase as the Audi Q7 SUV. The new Q8 is 4,986 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,705 mm high. The car is 66 mm lower and 27 mm wider than its more practical sibling. The design of the new Q8 is very striking with the highly pronounced lines which is becoming common among the new products from the German brand, which began with the new A8, showcasing a progressive design language. The Q8 also has an incredibly striking new Singleframe octagonal grille, which débuts the new face of the Q family. A widemask connects to the distinctive headlamps. The spoiler at the front and the large and shapely air-intakes further enhance the aggressive appeal of the Q8. The Q8 also gets frameless doors which allows the coupé-type roof line to stretch low across the body. The roof line arches towards the rear which is reminiscent of the original Quattro.

Inside, the Q8 gets the complete treatment of touchscreen surfaces which control various aspects of the car. The intuitive MMI touchscreen controls various car functions replacing the traditional knobs and buttons from the old vehicles, once again a trend which started from the new A8. The new Q8 will come in S-line specification which include the HD Matrix LED lights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and adaptive air suspension sport as standard.



The Audi Q8 will go sale later this year, with prices to be announced later. We expect the Q8 to eventually make its way to our shores in due course.

Story: Sahej Patheja