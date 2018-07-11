India’s First Hypercar Coming at Goodwood

Vazirani Automotive will unveil their all-electric hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 12

The brainchild of chief designer Chunky Vazirani, Vazirani Automotive was founded in 2015 with the sole mission of putting India on the supercar map. Their first concept is a high-performance, electric hypercar that integrates a micro-turbine range extender with a light-weight battery pack, a format that hasn’t been seen before. The micro-turbine works as an on-board generator to charge the batteries and, when running, also add an aural element to the electric car experience — something that is sorely missed on modern electric cars.

The concept will be shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual hill-climb event in the UK that celebrates fast cars, racing drivers, and is attended by the who’s who of the automotive world. We hope that Vazirani Automotive make a big splash at this significant event, with India joining the ranks of countries that build futuristic hypercars.