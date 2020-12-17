IndianOil bring 100 Octane XP100 Petrol to India

If you have been searching high and low for premium petrol options, IndianOil now have the answer with XP100. This is the first time a petroleum supplier in India is offering this top-quality 100 octane fuel option on our shores. XP100 is available since 1 December, 2020 in the following cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. It will also be made available in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar in the near future. All these cities have been picked due to the high volume of luxury automobiles that can be regularly found riding around town. XP100 fuel is being produced at IndianOil’s Mathura Refinery using the brand’s OCTAMAX technology.

IndianOil claim that the use of XP100 fuel improves acceleration, engine performance, fuel economy and engine life. Speaking at the launch, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, said, “With this fuel, India has joined the league of select countries worldwide where petrol with 100 or higher Octane number is sold. Launch of world-class products such as XP100 prove that we are focussed on providing better energy solutions to all. The fact that these solutions are being deployed with home-grown technology developed by our scientists is a matter of pride.”

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, also added his thoughts on this new fuel, saying, “XP100 is an ultra-modern, ultra-premium product designed to thrill your senses. It is the finest grade of petrol to give your vehicle higher power and performance and give you a delightful drive.”