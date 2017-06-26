India-made Chevrolet Beat Sedans Exported to Latin America

Despite the fact that GM have stopped selling their products on Indian shores, their export efforts are still going strong. The export of the India-made Beat sedan to Latin American countries continues to grow.

GM India claim that exports from their Talegaon facility have tripled in the past year. Production began earlier this month and they are now shipping out 1200 sedans. Commenting on the matter, Asif Khatri, VP – Manufacturing, GM India said, “GM India’s exports have more than tripled in the past year. GM was India’s third largest passenger vehicle exporter in May – recording our highest monthly total of vehicle exports at 8,297 units.”

GM India had begun exporting Beat hatchbacks earlier this year. They have announced that they will continue to export hatchbacks and sedans to a number of left-hand-drive markets in Latin America.

Click here to know more about why GM India ceased operations in India.

Story: Joshua Varghese

