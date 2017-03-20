Indian Edition of Audi quattro Cup Set to Tee Off

The tenth edition of this golf tournament also marks a decade of Audi in India

The Audi quattro Cup, now in its 27th year worldwide, is the largest amateur golf tournament series in the world with a presence in 54 countries with over a lakh golfers expected to participate this year. Last year, the Indian edition of this tournament attracted more than 1,400 golfers from all across the country, and the upcoming tenth edition is expected to see even more participation. The season opener will be held at Ahmedabad’s Kensville Golf & Country Club, where over a hundred golfers will compete for a slot in the India finals and the chance to raise the coveted trophy.

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said, “Audi has been committed to the sport of golf which stands for precision and technique and truly embodies Audi’s philosophy of Vorsprung durch Technik (Advancement through technology) for more than two and a half decades. The Audi quattro Cup, over the last nine years in India, has become a great platform for young, successful entrepreneurs and professionals to not only enjoy competitive golf but to also network with each other. 2017 is a milestone year as we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Audi quattro Cup in India which has continued to celebrate growing fascination for the amateur golf sporting events in India. The occasion is especially delightful as Audi completes ten years of operations in India”

The tournament will be played on ‘Team Stableford’ format, where two players of varying handicaps are randomly drawn to form a team. The winning team from each qualifying round will earn a spot in the national finals.