Indian Developed Volkswagen Racecar On The National Championship Grid

Volkswagen Motorsport India have developed two Vento model racecars, following TC4-A regulations, which will take their places on the grid for the National Championship.

The cars, which are part of the development programme, will be driven by former champions Karthik Tharani and Ishaan Dodhiwala. The development of the racecars come with new TC4-A regulations recently released by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). They are based on the existing Indian Touring Car regulations with restrictions set in place such as, two-litre turbocharged engine capacity limit, turbo inlet up to 30mm and a minimum weight of 1,150 kilograms.





The Vento Racecars are powered by a 1.8-litre engine with a manual gear shift lever shifting a 3MO sequential gearbox. Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, Sirish Vissa, commented about the racecars’ performance, saying, “With the limitation of an inlet restrictor, harnessing maximum power from the engine is an added challenge. However, our technical development team is working hard to overcome these obstacles and provide a thoroughbred race car for the future.” He also spoke about the driver chosen to race the cars in another comment, “Karthik Tharani and Ishaan Dodhiwala are extremely talented drivers and have proven their potential in the previous years with titles to their names. Karthik is also an excellent development driver who has played a crucial role in fine tuning our Ameo Cup race car in the past. The feedback provided by both of them will help us in developing these cars further and get them to a competitive level.”

Story: Zal Cursetji