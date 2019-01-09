India Bound MG Hector Christened



MG Motor have finally announced the name for their India-bound SUV. The new SUV will be called the MG Hector.

The inbound MG Hector is already being sold in other countries but under a different name. In Indonesia it is being sold as the Wuling Almaz, and as the Baojun 530 in China. Although, the model is expected to receive a couple of localisation changes and extra tech as standard along with comfort features to help position it higher than the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass in the Indian market. The new model is expected to go on sale in mid 2019.

The name for the car draws inspiration from the Hawker Hector plane used by the RAF (Royal Airforce) in the 1930s, and Prince Hector – the warrior who led the armies of Troy in the Trojan war.

Upon launch the MG Hector will be available with a choice of both BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. The car will be assembled at the SIAC facility previously used by General Motors (Chevrolet) and will use heavily localised parts and GM’s established service network.

Story: Sahej Patheja