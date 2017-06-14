In the Company of Giants – Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 463 and GLS 63 Launched

Mercedes-Benz India have introduced the all-new AMG GLS 63 4MATIC as well as the updated AMG G 63 in ‘Edition 463’ guise in the India at Rs 1.58 crore and Rs 2.17 crore (ex-Pune) respectively.

Building on the popularity of their growing SUV sales together with increased awareness of the AMG high-performance arm, the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG GLS and G 63 comes days after the company completed 50 years of existence – tuning, fettling and building extreme-performance sport-luxury vehicles that offer both unmatched presence and performance with alacrity.

The GLS 63 is a high-performance sport-luxury seven-seater that packs the M157 BiTurbo V8 that makes 585-PS. Paired to the seven-speed AMG SpeedShift unit with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, it delivers all of 760 Nm that peaks from merely 1,750 rpm all the way up to 5,250. The bellowing V8 delivers effortless athletic performance making it the most potent GLS on offer. The last version of the car, the GL 63 AMG, packed quite a punch as well.

The second introduction is the G 63 ‘Edition 463’. While the G 63 was on sale here earlier as well, it was the 544-PS version. Now, in line with the global update, the swansong G-Class ups its game with 571 PS and 760 Nm, from the same M157 5.5-litre BiTurbo V8. The AMG seven-speed SpeedShift unit continues doing duty while the advanced 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system makes short work of any terrain.

Both cars offer a five Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Ride Control, and a 40:60 split rear-biased power transfer, with the G 63 also packing three lockable differentials. Being on the ‘designo’ platform, both allow for a highly customisable interior. The GLS 63 runs 21-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels with 295/40 ZR21 rubber, while the G-Wagen gets 20-inch twin-spoke alloys with 275/50 R20 rubber.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the G 63 ‘Edition 463’ are available to order now.

Story: Jim Gorde