Iconic Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon Now Made in India

The Jeep Wrangler, the iconic off-roader, is now being locally assembled in India and priced from Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). FCA had announced commencement of local assembly at Ranjangaon, near Pune in India.

The Jeep Wrangler is a true legend in the the off-road arena and the Jeep name really needs no introduction at all. It’s a happy piece of news, this, as, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles focusing on their premium off-road brand, Jeep have formally announced that they will assemble their larger, more premium models here in India at their facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. The facility presently manufactures the localised Compass powered by the Fiat MultiAir turbo-petrol and MultiJet II turbo-diesel engines. The Jeep Wrangler is the latest to join the local party.

Offered with one 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with 272 hp and 400 Nm, in two guises, Unlimited and Rubicon, until recently priced at Rs 63.94 and Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the Jeep Wrangler being assembled here sees a favourable cut in the price tag of more than Rs 10 lakh. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, now priced at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom), is the tough, everyday SUV while the Rubicon, now priced at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom), is the more focused off-roader with a hardcore equipment list to justify its lofty credentials – and capability. Furthermore, we could see more iterations being launched in the future, such as the two-door Wrangler we’d tested ahead of their India foray back in late 2013, and, perhaps, a few diesel variants as well.

Both the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and the Rubicon come with plush leather seats, soft-touch leather-finish dashboard, UConnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, engine stop/start, dual-zone air-conditioning, automatic headlamps, front LED fog lights, LED tail-lights, LED DRL, full-framed removable doors, three-piece modular hard-top and a fold-flat front windshield.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Partha Datta, Jeep India Managing Director, said, “Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India. We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships.

“Jeep Wrangler’s capability is unmatched because, our engineers always have and continue to test and improve our 4×4 technology to make it a global benchmark. This capability is complemented with a timeless design, modern comforts, the latest in infotainment technology and open air freedom.”

Jeep India will also begin assembly of the larger and more premium Grand Cherokee models, with a new seven-seat model also on the cards. An all-new compact model below the Compass is also in the pipeline and should offer off-road capability true to its genes.

