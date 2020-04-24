Hyundai’s Earth Day – How the Nexo Works

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was on 23 April and, in celebration, Hyundai have shared a special video on how the Nexo works.

The special “How It Works” video showcases the Korean major’s series-production Nexo fuel cell SUV. The video explains how the Nexo fuel cell stack creates its propulsion energy on demand only as the driver needs it, in contrast to battery-electric vehicles.

The Hyundai Nexo is a fuel cell electric vehicle and goes to show that reasonably-priced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are no longer a pipe dream any more. The Nexo packs a permanent-magnet 120-kW electric motor, capable of 163 hp and 395 Nm, with a single-speed automatic driving the front wheels. It can get up to 179 km/h and, in Blue trim level, has a travel range of more than 600 km. It’s available from US$ 59k (or approximately Rs 45 lakh) and is one of the cleanest forms of personal mobility available.

Hyundai fuel cell SUVs, including both the current model Nexo and previous-generation Tucson Fuel Cell SUV, have accumulated well over ten million miles (more than 16 lakh km) on California roads, all while producing clean H2O emissions and no negative effects on the environment.

Brian Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America, said, “We’re very proud of Hyundai’s fuel cell SUVs accumulating well over 10 million miles [over 16 lakh km] in time for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, 2020. “Our newest Nexo fuel cell SUV truly sets the standard for zero-emissions travel in California, and it does so in the flexible SUV body configuration that many families desire to meet their active lifestyle needs. With up to 380 miles [611 km] of range and a refuelling speed of only five minutes, our newest Nexo is truly a vision for a zero-emissions future, available from Hyundai today.”

The video for how the Nexo works can be viewed right here: