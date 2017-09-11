Hyundai Xcent Prime gets factory-fitted CNG unit



Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) have introduced a factory-fitted CNG version of the Xcent Prime for commercial users and fleet owners.



The Xcent Prime CNG comes with SLF – Speed Limiting Function at no additional cost. Moreover, being a factory-fitted CNG also eases the whole registration and financing process, besides giving a registration tax benefit in certain areas.

Announcing the introduction of the new variant, Rakesh Srivastava, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMIL said, “As a customer centric company we are committed to the growing commercial segment with Xcent Prime becoming the preferred option for our customers. With the addition of factory fitted CNG we are confident of meeting the request of the fleet aggregators for a vehicle in the commercial segment at a very low cost of ownership.”

The Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG is available in ‘T’ and ‘T+’ variants, and comes with 1,00,000-km/three-year warranty.