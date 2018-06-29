Hyundai Verna 1.6 CRDi AT: Long Term Review – Welcome



After having the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, 2017 ICOTY winner, as my long-term car, it seemed but natural to have the 2018 ICOTY as its successor. In comes the new Hyundai Verna, one of the most awarded cars of the year.

The Verna has been Hyundai’s most successful sedan so far and in the latest iteration has been honed further to become the best ever Verna. With the hexagonal grille and gorgeous coupé-like roof-line, it resembles the more premium Elantra and is also based on the same platform. What makes the deal even sweeter is the fact that our long-term vehicle is a diesel and that too an automatic. This way I get the efficiency of a diesel along with the convenience of an automatic gearbox. What more could I have asked for as a city commuter? The fact that the body is dipped in rich red paint makes it even more irresistible.

Although I’ve got the key to the car rather recently, I’ve already managed to stretch it legs on the highway by taking it to Mumbai on a couple of occasions. And I was happy to note that the car has gone up by several notches in the handling and driving dynamic department. The steering feels sharp and alive, the suspension doesn’t bounce over speed-breakers and it manages fast corners without breaking into a sweat. What a massive improvement on the outgoing car!

Then there are things that could have been better, such as the space for the rear passengers. Thankfully, I don’t have six-footers in my family or among close friends, so this doesn’t bother me much. Nevertheless, the rear seats cold have been foldable to help stow larger cargo. Similarly, I can live with the missing auto folding wing mirrors and rain-sensing wipers, but would have loved a telescopic, reach-adjustable steering wheel.

My journey with the Verna has just begun and there will be more detailed feedback coming up in the next couple of months.