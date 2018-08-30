Hyundai Verna 1.6 CRDi AT: Long Term Review Part 2



The stylish Hyundai Verna diesel automatic has completed three months at the Car India garage and has proved to be everything that a nuclear Indian family like mine could ask for.

The stunning bits include its slick design which gives a robust European appeal. It doesn’t just look solid but has also impressed with its paint quality, uniform panel gaps, and the reassuring thud one gets while shutting the doors or the bonnet.

The attention to detail even in the smallest things make this car stand out in the segment. For instance, the sloping roof, shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail-lamp, a prominent boot lip spoiler, even a sunroof and the useful cornering lights. Compared to the older variant, the new car carries fewer badges at the rear and just one on the front left fender that proclaims it to be an “Auto” variant. Small things such as the wiper and washer neatly concealed under the bonnet hint at the well-thought-out design. Moreover, the wiper blades have a nice, long sweep to ensure a clear view even in the lashing rain.



In my daily commute, I managed to pick a nail on the rear tyre but had been procrastinating a visit to the puncture repair shop for weeks. All the tubeless tyre needed was topping up of the air pressure once in a while. The brakes, however, could have been a shade better and should have got disc brakes even on the rear wheels.

I’ve made a few highway trips with my family and they haven’t complained about the limited room on the rear seats, but a roomier cabin would have been welcome. However, they haven’t stopped raving about the surprisingly smooth power delivery of the 1.6-litre diesel engine and supremely comfortable ride. The frequency of the weekend trips is sure to rise once the monsoon ends. Watch this space for some more detailed user reviews of the Hyundai.

Model: Hyundai Verna

Variant: SX Diesel AT

Driven: 8,846 km

Like: Refined diesel engine, styling, features

Dislike: Cabin room, brakes