Hyundai Verna 1.4 Petrol Launched

Hyundai Motor India have introduced a pair of 1.4-litre petrol variants to the Next Gen Verna line-up, starting from Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Building on the momentum of their new ‘Super Sedan’ the Next Gen Verna, Hyundai India have offered a new powertrain choice to potential buyers in the form of the 1.4-litre petrol engine, available in two variants: 1.4 E at Rs 7.8 lakh, and 1.4 EX at Rs 9.1 lakh.

The new variants are powered by a 1,368-cc naturally aspirated, 16-valve, four-cylinder petrol engine making 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 132 Nm at 4,000 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, driving the front wheels. Although the 1.4-litre petrol engine was seen earlier in the previous Verna and in the Elite i20 Automatic, the company says that the engine has been reworked to deliver even better fuel efficiency to the tune of eight per cent, or up to 19.1 km/l.

The E trim is the entry-level trim, with the EX also getting feature such as park assist, automatic headlamps, a foldable key, more chrome garnish, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 5.0-inch touchscreen audio with Bluetooth, speakers, and steering-mounted controls, among others.

Rakesh Srivastava, Director-Sales & Marketing, HMIL said, “The Next Gen Verna is a super sedan and has established its supremacy in the market since its launch in August 2017. The Next Gen Verna with 1.4-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine is the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency and showcases Hyundai’s commitment to provide products based on customers aspirations. We are sure this addition will strengthen Verna’s popularity and offer the customers a wider option to own and experience the super sedan.”

The Hyundai Verna recently won the accolade of the ‘Indian Car of the Year’. Car India are part of the jury. The Verna is now available with a 1.4-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol, and a 1.6-litre diesel, with a choice of manual or automatic transmission on specific variants. The company has 490 dealers and more than 1,300 authorised service stations across India.

Story: Jim Gorde