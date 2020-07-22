Hyundai Venue Sport Trim And iMT Variants Introduced In India

The new Hyundai Venue Sport Trim and Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) have been introduced to the country by the Korean company.

The new Hyundai Venue Sport variant will be made available with a choice of two hearts, a Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol unit that makes 120 hp and 171 Nm of torque. The second option is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that produces 100 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will be available in three variants SX. SX+, and SX(O), whereas the diesel misses out on the SX+ variant. Hyundai have also fitted paddle shifts in the Sport variants, enhancing their sporty theme. The iMT variant, however, will only be available in petrol and in the SX and SX(O) options.

Hyundai’s iMT tech is a manual transmission system that is devoid of a clutch pedal. The system has a number of features that do their bit to keep the gear shifting process running smoothly. These features are Transmission Gear Shift Lever (TGS), Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator, and Transmission Control Unit.

Commenting on the occasion, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new Products and Technologies that offer Superior Design, Comfort, Performance and Efficiency. VENUE – India’s First Connected and most awarded SUV of 2019-2020, has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport Trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives.”

In addition, the exterior has been given a few design update with a dual-tone coloured in Titan Grey and a Phantom Black roof as one option or Polar white with the Phantom Black roof. Pricing for the petrol Sport Trim start at Rs 10.20 lakh and go up to Rs 11.20 lakh and Rs 10.30 lakh and 11.52 lakh for the diesel options. The iMT models are for Rs 9.99 lakh and 11.08 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom figures and for the SX and SX(O) variants respectively, the SX+ Sport trim is priced at Rs 11.58 lakh ex-showroom.