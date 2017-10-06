Hyundai Tucson Now With 4WD



Hyundai have launched the Tucson with 4WD (Four-Wheel-Drive) in India. Along with the introduction of the new variant Hyundai have also updated pricing across the Tucson range.

The new 4WD variant of the Tucson will be available with the diesel motor only, and paired to the six-speed automatic gearbox seen in the 2WD Tucson. The Intellimatic 4-Wheel Drive system features an ‘On Demand 4WD Functioning’ which sends power to the rear wheels only when the car assesses the requirement of more traction, in regular road use the car sends power to the front wheels as before. The driver can also take manual control of the system by engaging ‘4WD Lock mode’ which activates the 4WD function, resulting in a torque split of 50:50 between front and rear wheels.

Commenting on the introduction of the 4WD Tucson, Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the most awaited 4WD Global SUV – Tucson to the Indian market. Introduction of 4WD is to bring to the customer the next level of cutting edge technology in Dynamic Styling, Athletic Performance, Advanced Safety and Smart Comfort as product innovation towards competitive advantage in fast growing SUV market while also enhancing the overall price value equation through value engineering and passing the price benefit to customer.”

The 4WD Tucson is powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which develops 185 PS and 400 Nm. The 4WD Tucson will be available in one trim level and priced at Rs 25.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price breakdown of the Tucson range is as follows (ex-showroom):

Petrol

2WD Manual: Rs 17.99 lakh

2WD GL Auto: Rs 20.99 lakh

Diesel

2WD Manual: Rs 19.95 lakh

2WD GL Auto: Rs 22.49 lakh

4WD GLS Auto: Rs 25.19 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja