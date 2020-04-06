Hyundai Strives Towards Fighting Coronavirus

Hyundai Motors India Limited have taken up the initiative to fight the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 disease.

Hyundai will support the country with contributions made towards the PM CARES Fund and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The Korean company will also provide COVID-19 diagnostic kits imported from the company’s homeland of South Korea.

At the moment a strong need of the hour is ventilators and Hyundai will join hands with local manufacturers to meet growing demands for the precious and much-needed commodity. Hyundai have already handed over a prototype ventilator to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration of their product. In addition, the Korean carmaker will provide protective care equipment and materials to various states.

Hyundai have also pledged to help the needy and underprivileged people of the country with dry rations in coordination with the government.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, our Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service. Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society & communities.”

This is indeed a tough time for humanity the world over and only a joint effort from us all will help with overcoming this testing period. We do hope you all are safe and taking the necessary precaution on the daily.

