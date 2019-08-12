Hyundai Rolls Out First Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai have rolled out the first Grand i10 NIOS from their plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Bookings for the new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS opened in India last week for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The global launch of the car is set for 20 August 2019. This new launch marks the third generation of the i10 lineage here in India. Hyundai say that NIOS means ‘More’ and the tag of ‘Athletic Millennial’ is given to the car as it offers more features, space and excitement. The new Grand i10 NIOS features a sportier and more aggressive stance compared to the current i10 on sale. Hyundai claims that the new i10 offers more space, despite its compact nature.

The new Grand i10 will co-exist with the current model of the i10, so as to cater to a wider audience. We expect to see the new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS with BS VI-compliant, 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. Over 2.7 million customers in India have opted for the i10 brand and Hyundai’s mega manufacturing plant is ready for the mass-production of the Grand i10 NIOS.

Commenting on the first production roll-out, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai, with over 2.7 Mn Happy Customers worldwide the i10 brand (i10 and GRAND i10) has been one of the most loved hatchback. And today we are set to create history again with the Global First – roll out of 3rd Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, which will set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment while creating Brilliant Ownership experience for our customers.”

Story: Azaman Chothia