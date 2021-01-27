Hyundai Road Safety Awareness – Road Sage or Road Rage?

Road safety is crucial and this year, we decided to reach out to other road users as well and give them a platform to voice their opinions about the road safety situation in the country and what we (road users) can do to improve it

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Apurva Ambep

#BeTheBetterGuy in the New Normal

What Comes First? Seatbelt or Mask?

The first thing that responsible drivers do when they sit in a car is reach over their shoulders for the seatbelt. Similarly, the first thing a responsible citizen does before leaving the house is wear their mask. Since coronavirus is still a very real and present danger, as drivers, we must also ensure that we are wearing our mask before even getting into the car because it is just the safer thing to do and its best not to risk it when the foe is an unseen germ.

Safe Distances; Inside and Outside the Car

Leaving enough room between yourself and a vehicle in front of you is safe and, if we are being honest, a matter of common sense. The prevention of COVID-19 also requires strict policies of social distancing and that should be followed within the car as well. When travelling with company, ensure that everyone is wearing a mask and have properly sanitized their hands before entering the car. It is advisable not to use a car to its full capacity too. For example, seat only three in a five-seater.

Contactless Payments

When crossing borders on a road trip or just running down to the shops, you will certainly find yourself in a position to pay for things and, now more than ever, it is best to pay using contactless methods. Ensure that your credit and debit cards, and mobile payment accounts are topped up before you set out. Contactless payments are safe and they make a world of difference.

Clean and Extra Clean

Keeping the car clean is not just visually appealing but also makes it easier to maintain over the years. A dirty car is far from presentable and could also be a haven for germs and with COVID-19 in the air, we must clean the car as frequently as possible and sanitize it also with the same frequency.

Buzz Through Toll Gates

When on road trips, it is important to minimize contact with other people because you are travelling through a lot of unknown areas. It is recommended that you carry packed food and avoid overcrowded restaurants. Similarly, the use of FASTag will not just make it easier to cross tolls but it will also help you avoid contact with other people.

