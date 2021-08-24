Hyundai Reveal The i20 N Line

Hyundai hope the sporty design will appeal to a younger audience.

The Hyundai i20 N Line that was unveiled today is just the first of several N Line models that are set to grace the Korean brand’s India line up. N Line models sold worldwide get select visual upgrades for a sportier aesthetic.

The Hyundai i20 N Line gets stylish bits all around, like the reworked bumper with piano black finishing and red highlights, new alloy wheels and a twin-top exhaust, while the cabin gets black leather with contrasting red stitching. Hyundai have also stiffened the suspension a bit for sportier handling. The Hyundai i20 N Line will still be powered by the existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that puts out 172 Nm of torque and 120 hp, mated to either the seven-speed DCT or the six-speed iMT.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to be launched in September, and pre-booking are already open for amount of Rs 25,000.