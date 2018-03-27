Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Sales Begin



Hyundai have opened sales of their hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, the Nexo, in Korea. The car has already received strong interest from the public, receiving over 1,000 cars ordered through pre-order process.

Prior to retail sales of the Nexo commencing, the car was met with large public interest with 1,061 vehicles ordered throughout the pre-order period. Hyundai recorded the order of 733 vehicles on the first day. The new Nexo is priced at 68,900,000 KRW (South Korean Won) (Rs 41.55 lakh) for the Modern trim and 72,200,000 KRW (Rs 43.54 lakh) for the Premium trim level. Thanks to government subsidies, however, prices could drop as low as 33,900,000 KRW (Rs 20.44 lakh) for the Modern trim and 37,200,000 KRW (Rs 22.49 lakh) for the Premium trim.

The same day, Hyundai have delivered vehicles to both local governments of the city of Ulsan and Gwangju in Korea. The ceremony in Ulsan took place at the hydrogen house which was created through combined efforts from Hyundai and Ulsan city. In Gwangju the ceremony took place at the newly built DongGok hydrogen multi-station. Both the local governments have expressed their intention to expand hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

Hyundai have also announced a 10-year, 160,000 km warranty for the fuel-cell components to reassure their potential customers about the durability and reliability of the fuel cell vehicles sold in Korea.

Story: Sahej Patheja