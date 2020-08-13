Global Hyundai Mobility Membership Program Launched

The Hyundai Mobility Membership program is a first-of-its-kind customer engagement initiative that the Korean brand have rolled out here in India.

Hyundai Mobility Membership opens up a world of features to the brand’s vehicle owners. There’s no fee required to sign up or points system to be redeemed. The owners will get access to exclusive deals and offers via the Membership’s bespoke app. These offers centre around three pillars – Core Car, Smart Mobility and Lifestyle. The brands that Hyundai have currently tied up with include the likes of Shell, JK Tyre, Portronics, Gaana, Oyo Chaayos, Lenskart and more, with even more brands to follow.

This Hyundai Mobility Membership program has currently been opened up to only new customers, however, Hyundai say that existing customer will get a crack at this service too, at a later date. The Korean brand has also confirmed that this program will be rolled out in countries across the world after the pilot program here in India gets going.

Speaking regarding the launch of the program, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours, we at Hyundai aim to become the lifetime partner of our valued customers in automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative. Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction”.