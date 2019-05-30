Hyundai Kona Electric SUV India Launch Date Revealed



According to Hyundai, the Kona will be India’s first truly electric SUV, which is scheduled to be launched on 9 July in India. These details were revealed during the media drive of the Venue which we attended recently. Recently, the Kona electric SUV was spied being tested in India which further confirms this news.

With the Hyundai Kona electric SUV, the company will boast of an extensive line-up of SUVs which includes the recently launched Venue, alongside the Creta and Tucson. Company executives also confirmed that an updated version of the Hyundai Tucson will be making its way to our markets later this year. Hyundai are also in the process of refreshing their hatchback models and will be introducing the 2019 Hyundai i10 during the festive season in the coming months. (Also read: Hyundai Creta Long Term Review)

Coming back to the Hyundai Kona connected-car, the Korean firm has allocated 1,000 units of the electric SUV for India to start with. And depending on the demand they might look at increasing this figure. The Hyundai Kona electric SUV will be imported to India as CKD (completely knocked down) units which will be assembled at Hyundai’s car manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Hyundai Kona is available in two variants – Electric and Electric Lite. We feel that the more affordable Electric Lite will probably make it to India. The Hyundai Kona Electric Lite comes with a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and makes 136 PS and 395 Nm, and claims to have a driving range of 312 km on a single charge.

Hyundai are said to be aiming to sell about 50 Kona units every month and will only be available in select dealerships in major cities of India. The speculated price of the Hyundai Kona electric SUV is expected to be between Rs 25-30 lakh in India. The wait till it launches on 9 July isn’t too far away.