Hyundai Jungle Diaries – The Creta goes to Bhadra

Welcome to the third edition of the Hyundai Jungle Diaries where we go from Pune to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. Here’s a short account of our trip

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

As usual, it was an early start from Pune that lead us towards Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. The ever-popular Pune-Karnataka highway gave us no problems this time around either, and we made good time to our destination, the River Tern Lodge in Lakkavalli via Davangere and Shivamogga. Not only did the Creta’s powerful 151 PS petrol engine and six-speed auto ‘box make for great headway on the highway, it also navigated the broken back-roads once we turned off the highway at Davangere with absurd ease. The ground clearance on offer, and supple suspension making sure there was no porthole big enough to stop us. After checking in, we headed to bed early, we had an early morning safari planned for the next day.

At the crack of dawn, we headed for the jungle, and only a few minutes in to our drive we spotted it – the big one! A majestic tiger, startled by appearance started heading deeper into the thicket, not before our shutterbug snapped a few good shots though. After that we saw wild boars, peacocks, a herd of gaur and more. We even had a special river safari where we saw an island full of the river tern that roosts there for the summer.

After an invigorating trip in the heart of nature, it was time to head back.

This marks an end to part three of our Hyundai Jungle Diaries web series. . For a detailed account of our trip, make sure to pick up the September Issue of Car India Magazine, on stands now.