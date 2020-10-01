Hyundai i20 N Line Packs Turbo Performance

The all-new Hyundai i20 N Line high-performance model adds more fuel to Hyundai’s burning hot-hatch fire with 120-hp engine and a manual shifter.

Hot-hatches are, and have always been, an enthusiast thing. More power in a lighter and smaller car always equates to thrilling performance. And since a Caterham kit car isn’t everyone’s ballgame, the new Hyundai i20 N Line makes for a pleasant ready-to-go solution.

Based on the all-new model we’re about to receive from Korean carmaker’s bounty, the Hyundai i20 N Line looks the part, with sporty accents and an aura of cool. The sculpted exterior is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity while simultaneously offering refined performance-oriented cues. The front bumper is accented in grey, complemented by a black cascading grille bearing the “N Line” badge. The grille pattern is inspired by a chequered flag, further emphasizing the new Hyundai i20 N Line’s track-ready persona. This is enhanced by two-tone finished 17-inch alloy wheels with low-profile rubber. At the rear, sporty grey accents on the bumper combine to enhance visual effect as well as aerodynamics. The triangular fog-lights and chromed twin-exhausts, which are tuned to sound more aggressive, set it apart from the normal models. Hot as the Tucson sun and as attractive as a Tuscan country-road blazer can be, the Hyundai i20 N Line promises engaging driving dynamics, a hefty power output and a good chunk of torque across the band, too.

Power in the new Hyundai i20 N Line comes from a now familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder T-GDI (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm. It is also available with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for increased fuel efficiency. Driving the front wheels is choice of the new 6-speed iMT, or intelligent manual transmission, that uses a two-pedal set-up but with a manual gear-shift lever, or the sport-tuned Hyundai DCT or dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line packs the latest version of Hyundai’s Bluelink technology with a wide range of Connected Car services including Hyundai Live Services as well as remote features via the Bluelink smartphone app. Also on the list is the Hyundai SmartSense safety features which helps it comply with the highest safety standards.

This model will bridge the gap between the i20 and the high-performance i20 N that was spotted testing in the cold north some time ago.

