Hyundai i20 Is Almost Upon Us – Bookings Open

Bookings commence for the much-awaited hatchback, the new Hyundai i20 in the country which promises a shake up the segment.

The new Hyundai i20 has been designed with inspiration from Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Poetic tags aside the car does look quite amazing in two-dimension though. Booking for this new hatchback has opened at Rs 21,000 and can be made at Hyundai dealerships country-wide or via the online pathway at https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in

The new Hyundai i20 will come with three BS6-compliant engine options – petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol. The new hatchback will also have a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes as well as eight colour options.

Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

“Hyundai is committed to bring Smart Cars for the Smart Indian Customers offering quality time for Happy Life. The all-new i20 is a result of our endeavour towards empowering Indian customers with products that not only exceeds their expectation but redefines their imagination”, SS Kim added