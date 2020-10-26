Hyundai i20 First Design Renders Unveiled

The first design renders of the new Hyundai i20 have been unveiled by the Korean car manufacturer which would seem to set a whole new standard to the segment.

Hyundai have striven for four fundamental elements that they would like the new hatchback to emit – Proportion, Architecture, Styling, and Technology. Looking at the design we see a very futuristic look that would fit well into the sets of most sci-fi movies.

To know all about what the new Hyundai i20 will offer, read our detailed story here:

The story seems the same on the inside, with the Hyundai i20’s interiors sporting a very different design layout. A mix of clean yet modern and tech-savvy seems to be the theme here. The Hyundai i20 does plan on setting a new benchmark in its segment with the above mentioned four elements.

We should get to see the new Hyundai i20 launched during the first week of November 2020, where we can give you a better look at the new Hyundai i20.