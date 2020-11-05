Hyundai i20 2020 – Need to Know

The new Hyundai i20 is here and it aims to sway the potential premium hatchback buyers in its favour. Ahead of the launch, we got a chance to see the car in person and here a few essential things you need to know about it.

Exterior

The exterior of the Hyundai i20 now resembles the cars in their global line-up. The new body is sharp, sleek and sporty with ample helpings of aggression and style further enhanced by chrome elements that run along the sides of the car and on the tailgate as well. Notable highlights include LED headlamps, projector fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, Z-shaped tail-lamps and subtle i20 branding on key elements of the car. There are two kinds of front grilles on offer, the regular model gets a parametric jewel pattern while the sporty turbo variant gets a hexagonal affair with “turbo” badging.

Interior

The i20’s large glass area gives the cabin an airy, roomy feel that complements its premium interiors. The dashboard design is simple and has horizontal patterns that makes the car feel wider than it really is. Furthermore, with leatherette upholstery and larger dimensions in terms of cabin space as compared to its predecessor, this i20 has an interior that is among the best in its segment. When we sat in the car, there was ample space in the front and the rear seats were also not lacking in space. Hyundai claim that the rear seating space is one of the best in the segment. As for the quality of plastics and fit-and-finish, it is at par with Hyundai’s reputation for build quality.

Features

Features on offer include a sunroof, digital TFT instrument cluster with multi-information display, wireless charger with cooling pad, an Oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator and Bluelink (Hyundai’s connected features suite). Infotainment is managed using a 10.25-inch touchscreen supplemented by a seven-speaker Bose sound system.

Engine and Transmission

There are three engine options to choose from. The 120-hp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol is available with a choice of DCT or IMT while the 1.2 Kappa petrol engine comes mated to either an automatic transmission or a five-speed manual. There is only one diesel mill on offer and it is a 100-hp, 1.5-litre unit that is equipped only with a six-speed manual.

Safety Equipment

In addition to the lightweight K-platform and strong body, the new i20’s list of safety features also includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, anti-lock braking system and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Warranty

Hyundai are offering a five-year warranty along with three years of road side assistance. This also includes a three-year subscription to Bluelink.

Price

Story: Joshua Varghese