Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo MT Sportz – Need to Know

We spent some time putting the new Grand i10 Nios Turbo MT Sportz to the test by driving around Pune city. Of course, we also introduced it to some twisty sections of our favourite mountain roads to verify its sporty credentials. Here is how it went.

Styling

On the style front, Hyundai have kept things simple overall. While the shape of the exterior remains identical to the rest of the range, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo’s unique red-and-black treatment and the ‘Turbo’ badges betray its sporty credentials. Even at standstill, the car looks fantastic and will certainly appeal to a wide spectrum of drivers. In the process of keeping things simple, Hyundai have also done away with unnecessary bits of chrome and the result is a package that is easily recognisable as sporty but in a subtle way.

Cabin Quality and Equipment

The cabin seats five adults in reasonable comfort even over long distances and features useful conveniences including a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest in smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, phone chargers (front and rear) and rear a-c vents. Visually, the interior of the car reflects the same subtlety that went into designing the exterior. While the layout remains identical to a regular Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai have spiced things up by tastefully dousing the dashboard with red elements to hint at the car’s sporty nature. However, when compared to a top-end Nios, this one misses out on a cooled glovebox, adjustable headrests for the rear and key fob. Thankfully, the car makes up for it in other areas.

Engine and Performance

The highlight of the Grand i10 Nios Turbo is its engine; the 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder powerhouse (also seen in the Venue) is allied to a five-speed manual transmission and dishes out 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 172 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The clever combination of well-spaced gear ratios and a rev-happy engine is one of the Turbo’s notable highlights. Furthermore, it is impressive how the car relays all that power to the road. While we were expecting the Turbo to be quick, the actual test figures left us rather impressed. In the braking department, the Turbo gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear; supplemented with the safety of ABS and EBD.

For the test figures, acceleration graph and other interesting information, check out our upcoming issue of Car India magazine.

Ride Quality

As a city car, the Grand i10 Nios Turbo does not feel wanting in any way thanks to ample room and an impressive list of equipment. The plush ride over rough surfaces is an added bonus. On the highway also, the Turbo is quite composed. Even at speeds over 100 km/h, the car is planted and lane-changing comes effortlessly. Similar composure was also evident in the corners because the Turbo responds to steering input without delay and changes direction easily while maintaining enough compliance to carry good speed.

Verdict

At Rs 7.70 lakh, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo is one of the most accessible turbo-petrol options in the country, placing it in the same ballpark as other driver-oriented hatchbacks such as the Ford Figo 1.2 Petrol Titanium Blu (Rs 7.05 lakh) and the Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus (Rs 8.09 lakh). Of course, all these prices are ex-showroom. The Hyundai’s aggressive pricing, powerful engine, responsive handling and everyday usability certainly works in its favour but is it the absolute best of the driver’s cars? Only a comprehensive comparison will tell. For a quick chat about the car, connect with us on Instagram (@carindia_mag).

Check out our comprehensive road test of the Hyundai Grand i10 Turbo MT Sportz in the October issue of Car India. Further information about the car, its strengths and weaknesses, and real-life performance figures await you between those pages.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar