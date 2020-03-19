Hyundai Electric Compact SUV in the Works

There is a Hyundai electric compact SUV in the works for the Indian market.

The Hyundai Kona was one of the first fully-electric offerings from the Korean Major that was launched last year in July for a price of 23.72 lakh (ex-showroom). New rumours state that there is now a Hyundai electric compact SUV in the works with a fully-electric or perhaps even a hybrid powertrain for our market.

This new Hyundai electric compact SUV is expected to launch in India in the next two years. Hyundai plan full production and localization in India, which will help them arrive at an aggressive price point and also allow them to export the product to other markets. Sources say that the new vehicle should get a real-world driving range between 200-300 km and Hyundai are also planning for a battery manufacturing plant in the country, when they introduce the new EV, to help with localization of their electric powertrain.

In the eight months following the launch of the Kona, Hyundai recorded a sale of 330 units; commendable considering the price tag of Rs 23.72 lakh (ex-showroom) that almost twice the price of the recently launched Tata Nexon EV, that starts from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Even the MG ZS EV that was launched undercuts the price of the Kona by Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this move, Hyundai should be able to compete with the offerings from Tata Electric and MG Motor. Great Wall Motors have also announced their intentions to enter the arena in India and their partnership with Haima Bird is expected to see an EV priced at less than Rs 10 lakh. It will be interesting to see the electric market in India in the upcoming years.