Hyundai Elantra Petrol 2.0 AT Road Test Review

The all-new Hyundai Elantra Petrol has come to our shores and it sure looks like it’s lifted a lot of styling elements from some serious big names. However, does the way it goes feel as interesting as it looks?

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

Too many cooks spoil the broth, they say. However, today, in a large kitchen, a lot has to be brewing when there’s a multi-course meal that needs to deliver on several counts to several people. So, how does a major automaker with an exponential learning curve and a commitment to improving further each time do the deed?

Say what you want about the styling of the Hyundai Elantra Petrol, but it does turn heads. Those who don’t spend hours on the internet scouring car websites the world over will definitely do a second take. We even got a window-down-thumbs-up from a Polo GT TSI driver on our highway run. The new Hyundai Elantra has probably had some serious sit-downs for the styling. This is the fifth-gen AD-facelift car that was only revealed not too long ago. It’s arrived only with one petrol engine and two choices of transmission: a six-speed manual or automatic. Straightforward? Sure.

What isn’t straightforward is the styling. I’m still trying to wrap my head around what the curvy front end reminds me of. The overall styling is reminiscent of Ingolstadt, especially in the lines and creases that accentuate its exterior, with a hint of Paris in the front, yes. The LED headlamps comprising four units, two each for low and high beam, enclosed in a proper triangular daytime-light enclosure, make for quite a spectacular sight. One flick of the pass-light gets bigger, more cumbersome vehicles to move out of the way in a flash. The turn-indicators are housed in another triangular section below on either side of the air-dam.

The side profile is more coupé-like than ever before. They’ve got their cross hairs seemingly locked on the sport-luxury segment and, with competition intensifying with the Škoda Octavia and Honda Civic — both of which have petrol autos, too, like our car here — they needed some serious firepower. The flared arches house 16-inch wheels with rather tall 205/60 rubber.

The new Hyundai Elantra Petrol has a very evolved cabin. Compared to the previous “Neo Fluidic” model they had here, this one feels sportier and very German to be in. The finish is very good and ergonomics are excellent for all the controls and in every section — dash, wheel and door panels. The centre touchscreen has a wealth of information, including navigation and phone connectivity, and has a soft and smooth haptic feel to it. The secondary information console, directly in the driver’s field of vision between the dials behind the steering wheel, delivers more immediate information up front. The Elantra also benefits from enhanced smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, with the new Hyundai BlueLink also making its presence felt. A USB port and wireless charging in the centre storage are also very useful additions.

The seats are multi-way adjustable and even have three-level ventilation. Overall posture is good and the only mild discomfort I felt was from the centre console panel near my left knee. A few inches higher or deeper, whichever way you want to look at it, would have been nice. Even so, front passenger room is excellent, on a par with or even better than some premium offerings.

At the rear, which, I believe, would be the domain of many buyers, is also a good amount of space. The seat base to seat back angle is good and seating ergonomics are comfortable to say the least. The addition of a centre arm-rest and air-vents make for a pleasant ambience. That said, the rear is best for two occupants, but it can handle three without any trouble.

The boot, at 420 litres, is ample and can hold a family-worth of getaway luggage with ease. The Smart Trunk feature, thanks to the Smart Key, also makes loading easier by simply being near the car for a few seconds, enough to trigger automatic boot-lid opening.

On the safety front, too, the Hyundai Elantra Petrol has a lot going for it; especially in this top-spec SX-Option Auto trim level. Anti-lock brakes with EBD are standard, as is vehicle stability management, hill-assist control, and parking assistance complete with a rear camera with guidelines all make for a complete everyday set-up. A total of six airbags, plus emergency stop signal add to the protective aspect in case of an incident. Standard ISOFIX child-seat anchors make for easier installation of leading child safety seating systems.

