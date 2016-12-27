Hyundai Elantra 2.0 Petrol MT First Drive Review – Nu Metal

Hyundai have fired their latest salvo into an increasingly capable D segment with the sixth-generation Elantra. How does the exciting new Korean stack up? We headed to Chennai to find out.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Crystelle Rita Nunes

Evolution can be a funny thing. It’s different if you happen to be an organism on two legs. You may expect more legs or claws or even wings, giving you the ability to move quicker, even fly. However, if it’s a car in question, especially five generations down the line, you would expect a smaller turbocharged engine, better features, more power and quicker pace. Check, check and check. Yes, a check-mark for three of those. The all-new, sixth-generation Hyundai Elantra is more modern, sharper looking and feature-packed, but it now packs a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

The Korean major has come a long way in the automotive space. From the venerable Santro, now defunct, to the massive Santa Fe, going strong, Hyundai have made it evident that their DNA keeps evolving. They’ve particularly stood out in the styling and interior departments and that is reason enough for more people to choose the brand over several others vying for their hard-earned money and parking space. The new Elantra, too, looks sharp. It’s edgier and generously proportioned but doesn’t look overweight. In fact, it only weighs in at a shade over 1.2 tonnes.

The highlight is surely its new face. The bold new chrome grille looks inspired by the shining city lights of Germany while the headlamps look as if they were styled by a wildcat with a switch-blade. Below those clusters are boomerang-shaped projector fog-lamps, with hollow black inlays or the ‘wheel air curtain’ making way for air to flow through and negate turbulence at the front wheels, reducing noise.

The side profile is sweeping and the flowing lines look very contemporary. The new ‘Fluidic 2.0’ design language certainly makes it look more modern. The tail-lamp clusters are among the most attractive, and not just in its segment.

Get in and it’s evident that Hyundai have packed a load of goodies into the new Elantra because a D-segment sedan simply has to be brimming with tech, hasn’t it? For the connected feel, there’s Bluetooth and smartphone support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The satellite navigation system is from MapMyIndia, which means it has most major routes sorted. There’s also an excellent Arkamys sound system which works well with a variety of genres.

Move away from the tech bits and you notice the seats are extremely comfortable. The ergonomics are a strong point and the seating feels comfortable from the get-go. Hyundai tell us the windows, too, have thicker glass to enhance the quietness of the cabin.

Comfort and practicality are definitely the areas of focus inside. There are plenty of spaces around the cabin and the space is good. The rear seats are laid-back and comfortable and feel airy. The rear air-vents help maintain cool. There’s also a sizeable boot that has a ski-through feature that allows you to access the contents from behind the rear centre arm-rest — a very appreciated feature even when you have absolutely no plans of going to a ski resort.

Under that bonnet and behind that chrome grille is a new 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder ‘Nu’ petrol engine that makes 152 PS and 192 Nm — just two horses more than the old 1.8, but a full 14 Nm of torque more at 700 less turns. A six-speed manual transmission drives the front wheels. A reworked six-speed auto box is also on offer. There’s a point to note. While the manual and the automatic both have the ‘SX(O)’ top-end trim, the manual doesn’t get a sun-roof, ventilated front seats, side and curtain airbags, speed-sensing door locks, or drive modes. Surprising? Yes, although it does mark out its target audience, with the SX(O) Auto as the top-spec car.

Foot off the clutch, hear — and watch — those revs build up and the speed climb. This new natural petrol is peppy for sure! Those moments are not going to leave my mind for a little while. That’s good news. It’s silent till about 3,500 revs but once you’re past the peak torque zone it feels strained and sounds as if it doesn’t want to go further. Even so, it does highway speeds at 1,500 RPM in sixth. Suspension tuning is an area I had my focus on and Hyundai have delivered. This one is sharper, and not just in the styling department.

It’s interesting to note that there are a vastly different set of spenders in this segment. Exclusivity is an important consideration and the fact that the Elantra is an all-new, globally-awarded sedan will be strong positives for potential buyers. The disparity between the base ‘S’ spec that starts at just Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and this top-end manual SX(O) at Rs 16.59 lakh is substantial, not just in price but in features as well.

Need to Know: Hyundai Elantra 2.0 VTVT SX(O)

Price: Rs 16.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 1,999 cc, in-line four, petrol

Max Power: 152 PS at 6,200 RPM

Max Torque: 192 Nm at 4,000 RPM

Transmission: Six-speed, manual, front-wheel drive

Weight: 1,215 kg