Hyundai Cross 1.3 Million Sales



Hyundai who are currently India’s second largest car manufacturer have achieved a landmark sales figure of over 1.3 million vehicle volume.

Hyundai’s popular Grand i10, Elite i20, and Creta have accounted for sales of over 1.01 million units in India, exports account for 0.29 million units, with cumulative sales over 1.3 million.

Commenting on HMIL’s Super Performer Brands, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We thank our customers, channel partners and vendors for their contribution in Hyundai’s success in the country. This milestone reflects the strong connect and confidence that our stakeholders have on brand Hyundai. Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta are trendsetters and winners. The 1.3 million milestone is testimony of Hyundai’s sharp and undeterred focus on creating customer delight and unique experiences.”

Story: Sahej Patheja

