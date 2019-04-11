Hyundai Creta SX Diesel Manual Long Term Review



Here’s our first Hyundai Creta long term report as we welcome this popular SUV to the Car India garage.

Soon after a stylish makeover, the new Hyundai Creta joined our fleet and it sure looks hotter thanks to the new three-slat grille, funky DRLs, and smart-looking alloys. Our Hyundai Creta long term car is the top-end SX variant which now gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. There’s also an electric sunroof and cruise control, both of which remain underutilised in my long-termer. What I really like is the six-way power adjustable driver’s seat which now can be adjusted for height and the wireless phone charger which liberates you from the entanglement of charging cords. (Also read: Hyundai Venue SUV To Compete With Nexon, Brezza)

The ease and comfort that the Creta offers have left a lasting impression. It’s more spacious, more comfortable, peppier, and, rightly so, the pricing is also more premium than the competition. Unlike old cars from the region, the Hyundai offers a sense of assurance, be it the quality of the cabin, finish of the dashboard or the solid feel you get while driving. Having crossed 7,200 km over various road conditions, there aren’t any rattles or squeaks from the body, which is mighty impressive. In fact, refinement and low NVH have been among its strongest attributes so far.

Our Hyundai Creta long term car comes with a very refined 1,582 cc four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 128 PS and 260 Nm and comes mated to a slick six-speed manual transmission. During my regular driving cycle, which is partly highway and mostly city, the Creta mileage or fuel efficiency is about 15 km/l. Obviously, if I spend more time within the city then the fuel economy drops a little bit. This month I am planning a family road trip to the strawberry farms of Mahabaleshwar and will get a chance to enjoy the Creta’s ability some more. We have the SUV for a couple of more months, so watch this space for regular updates.