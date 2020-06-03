Hyundai Click to Buy 1.5 Introduced

Hyundai Click to Buy may be the end-to-end online car purchasing solution we have always wanted.

Hyundai Click to Buy was first introduced earlier this year and it has come a long way since. In its ‘1.5’ avatar, the initiative has received a slew of updates that have made it easier to use and more transparent. To combat sales during the lockdown, many car manufacturers have been offering contactless purchasing and servicing solutions to their customers. In a press conference earlier today, Hyundai highlighted how their Click to Buy stands head and shoulders above their competition in the market.

India’s increased usage of smartphones, quick adoption of data services and the extensive use of the internet during the lockdown have driven the market towards considering purchasing a car online. With Click to Buy, Hyundai aim to tap into this potential resource and bridge the gap between a physical and online purchase by thinning the lines that differentiate them. Click to Buy covers the three main steps that we consider before and while purchasing a car; discovery, consideration and purchase. Hyundai’s solution is wholly controlled by the company and its authorized dealership network. They will even assign a sales consultant to help you at each stage from brand information to car delivery.

A few highlights of Click to Buy include online booking, designated sales consultant, online dealer negotiation, online car finance, full online payment and a dedicated dealer portal. To make things easier for the customers, Hyundai have also tied up with a couple of reputed banks to ease the loan and transaction processes. The portal begins with car and variant selection with the option to compare all the available variants with each other. Then, it progresses to allow choosing the colour. Post which, the customer can view a detailed on-road price break-up and even interact with a sales consultant to get more details on the available discounts and promotions. The final price will be displayed after all the available discounts have been applied. The last part of the transaction is the final payment. Customers can opt between various finance schemes available or simply transfer the whole amount using NEFT to the dealership’s linked bank account.

As with all online purchases, Hyundai are also providing the option to cancel at various stages of the purchase. However, right now, a cancellation charge will be applicable. Hyundai have assured us that as the system improves, customers will be granted a full refund if they wish to cancel their order.

Story: Joshua Varghese