Hyundai Casper Sub-Compact SUV Spied

The upcoming Hyundai Casper sub-compact SUV has been spied giving an insight into the Korean manufacturer’s newest offering.

The new presentation by Hyundai has surfaced online and reveals exterior as well as interior shots of what may make its way to India. On the exterior, we see a boxy body structure that portrays a roomy interior with split headlamps and alloy wheels. We also see LED lighting and roof rails that appeal to the adventurous soul.

We expect the Hyundai Casper sub-compact SUV to sport the engine specifications of the grand i10 Nios, which houses three engine variants, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol, and the 1.2-litre diesel motor.

On the interior, we get a glimpse of white leather seats with black accents, a centre armrest, and a few more details. The Hyundai Casper sub-compact SUV will most likely take on the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Tata HBX with a price tag in the region of Rs 5-6 lakhs. We shall keep you updated with further happenings with the Hyundai Casper sub-compact SUV.

