Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Unveiled

Hyundai Motor India have taken the wraps off their new compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, set to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Hyundai have gone for a design language that they claim will appeal to the younger side of the buyer spectrum. The Hyundai Aura certainly looks the part of a well-proportioned compact sedan, even if it does have a close resemblance to the Hyundai NIOS. Under the hood, the Aura will have three engine options (all BS VI-compliant); including two first-in-segment options. The segment-first Kappa 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, T-GDI petrol produces 100 hp and a peak torque of 172 Nm. This engine will be offered only with a five-speed manual. The 1.2-litre, MPI petrol makes 83 hp and a peak torque of 114 Nm. The diesel mill is also a segment-first. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-diesel Ecotorq churns out 75 hp and a peak torque of 190 Nm. Both 1.2s can choose between either a five-speed manual or AMT. The 1.2 will also have a CNG variant.

The Hyundai Aura features an eight-inch touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, further supplemented by an Arkamys sound system. Other features include wireless charging and a ‘Driving Rear View Monitor’ that displays the rear camera’s view on the screen while driving forward. Hyundai are also providing three warranty options: three years/1,00,000 km, four years/50,000 km or five years/40,000 km along with Road Side Assistance. More about the Hyundai Aura will follow in our first drive review.

Story: Joshua Varghese