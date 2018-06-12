Hyundai and Maroon 5 Opt for a Bob Marley Song for the FIFA World Cup Advertisement

Hyundai Motor Company, the official partner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup have gone reggae by choosing Bob Marley’s song ‘Three Little Birds’ as their anthem. The song will be performed by multiple Grammy award-winning band Maroon 5.

The recording will be part of an advertising campaign which will highlight Hyundai’s smart technology and will be broadcast all through the World Cup. It is shot against a backdrop comprising a football stadium, where Maroon 5 will perform the happy-vibe number of the late legend. In the commercial, Hyundai will showcase their Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and their Safe Exit Assist technology.

Maroon 5 said, “Bob Marley is one of the greatest artists in the history of music. He is truly a genius, so we were excited to be given the opportunity to cover ‘Three Little Birds’ for Hyundai’s new campaign.”

Head of Marketing Division, Hyundai Motor Company, Minsoo Kim said, “Hyundai has a long-standing history in football as a proud sponsor of FIFA since 1999. Hyundai’s endless efforts to elevate its brand are to be smart and more innovative in the future. For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Maroon 5’s modern take on Three Little Birds tells people to forget their worries; reflecting Hyundai’s new ‘Hyundai exists to enhance everyday lives with quality time’ campaign,which informs customers about using our smart technology to keep safe and worry-free while on the roads.”

Story: Zal Cursetji