Hyundai Achieve 5 Lakh Domestic Sales



Hyundai Motor India, who are among the more popular auto-manufacturers, have achieved a domestic sales milestone of 5,00,537 units in the calender year of 2016, a growth of 5.2 per cent, and cumulative sales of 6,62,054 units (including exports) with a growth of 2.9 per cent.

Hyundai’s best selling models have been the Grand i10, Elite i20 and the Creta, all of which have won the coveted ICOTY (Indian Car Of The Year) award, have been the company’s star performers. Hyundai have also recently introduced the new Elantra and Tucson in an attempt to boost their presence in the premium segments.

Commenting on HMIL’s performance in Calendar year 2016, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “ 2016 has been an Year of Excellence for Hyundai in India achieving various milestones – Celebrating 20 years in India, the roll out of 7 Millionth car in November’16, crossing the 5 lakh domestic sales in CY2016 and the fastest 50,000 unit sales in the month of October. The launch of All new Elantra and Tucson have created new benchmarks in their respective segments signifying Hyundai as a trendsetter brand in India. Hyundai brands have also scored top rankings in both quality and design parameters in IQS and APEAL studies. Hyundai, a lifetime partner in automobile and beyond, will continue to bring world-class products, services to the customers and be a socially responsible corporate to realize long term vision of being the most loved and trusted brand.”

Story: Sahej Patheja